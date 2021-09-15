China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images
China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Society

National Games 2025: Hong Kong to launch planning talks with co-hosts this month as sports chief backs city to stage opening ceremony

  • Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau – named last month as the co-hosts of the 15th National Games of China – are set to hold discussions this month on how to organise the event
  • Governments are forming joint organising committee but Guangdong province seen as likely to take a leading role

Topic |   2021 National Games of China
Nadia LamWilliam Zheng
Nadia Lam and William Zheng

Updated: 8:03pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images
China’s 14th National Games started this week, with Hong Kong one of the co-hosts for the next event. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE