Residents have complained about visitors crowding into Tai O for its annual lantern festival. Photo: Facebook
Mid-Autumn Festival: lantern lighting at iconic Hong Kong fishing village cancelled after thousands of visitors make life unbearable for locals
- Organisers of annual event in Tai O to suspend illuminations for four days over holiday period
- 2,500 handcrafted lanterns will be left dark on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and on September 27 and 28
Topic | Mid-Autumn Festival
