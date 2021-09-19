Residents have complained about visitors crowding into Tai O for its annual lantern festival. Photo: Facebook Residents have complained about visitors crowding into Tai O for its annual lantern festival. Photo: Facebook
Mid-Autumn Festival: lantern lighting at iconic Hong Kong fishing village cancelled after thousands of visitors make life unbearable for locals

  • Organisers of annual event in Tai O to suspend illuminations for four days over holiday period
  • 2,500 handcrafted lanterns will be left dark on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and on September 27 and 28

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 12:34pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Residents have complained about visitors crowding into Tai O for its annual lantern festival. Photo: Facebook
