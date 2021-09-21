People pose for pictures against the backdrop of a huge glowing moon floating in the Kwun Tong typhoon shelter. Photo: Nora Tam
Amid pandemic gloom, Hong Kong lights up for Mid-Autumn Festival, with events across the city
- One of the largest events is in Kwun Tong, where a glowing, 15-metre moon perched on a tugboat will serve as a backdrop for a concert and carnival
- Over in Tai Po, about 1,000 turned up to watch another illuminated moon be towed down the Lam Tsuen River by a kayaker on Monday
Topic | Mid-Autumn Festival
