Several developers have applied under a private-public partnership scheme to build more Hong Kong flats. Photo: Martin Chan Several developers have applied under a private-public partnership scheme to build more Hong Kong flats. Photo: Martin Chan
Reform town-planning process, roll out measures to ease Hong Kong’s housing woes, property specialists urge government

  • Shih Wing-ching, founder of Centaline Group, suggests Town Planning Board give rezoning priority to projects offering a greater number of flats
  • Federation of Public Housing Estates chief Anthony Chiu calls on government to provide more public rental units for families in need

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:05pm, 22 Sep, 2021

