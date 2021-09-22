Fans of Anson Lo, a member of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, gather in front of an advertising billboard in Tsim Sha Tsui in August. Photo: Felix Wong
Frenzy over boy bands Mirror, Error not tempting Hongkongers to join showbiz, survey finds
- Poll by think tank Youth IDEAS finds only 14.1 per cent of 816 respondents interested in entertainment production business and just 3.7 per cent are keen on filmmaking
- ‘Lack of government funding and support’ cited as main barrier to entering showbiz circle for 31 per cent of those surveyed
