(Left to right) Rob Stewart, UBS head of corporate communications APAC; lawmaker Ho Kai-ming; Tammy Tam, SCMP editor-in-chief; Joseph Lee, of Wofoo Foundation Limited; Joyce Ma, of CUHK’s social work department; Henry Lee, of Teach for Hong Kong; Charlotte Tottenham, from ImpactHK; Nancy Wong, of Karen Leung Foundation; Amy Lo, UBS Hong Kong head and CEO. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong NGOs helping homeless find careers, students manage emotions earn HK$400,000 Leadership Programme grants
- Organised by UBS and Chinese University, and co-sponsored by Operation Santa Claus, the programme chose this year’s winners from a pool of 28 candidates
- Addition of a mentorship element will allow relationships with organisations to carry on beyond the programme’s 9-month run, organisers say
