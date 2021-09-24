(Left to right) Rob Stewart, UBS head of corporate communications APAC; lawmaker Ho Kai-ming; Tammy Tam, SCMP editor-in-chief; Joseph Lee, of Wofoo Foundation Limited; Joyce Ma, of CUHK’s social work department; Henry Lee, of Teach for Hong Kong; Charlotte Tottenham, from ImpactHK; Nancy Wong, of Karen Leung Foundation; Amy Lo, UBS Hong Kong head and CEO. Photo: Jonathan Wong