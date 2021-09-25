The Friendship Festival was held to welcome newcomers from Hong Kong to the London borough of Sutton. Photo: Handout The Friendship Festival was held to welcome newcomers from Hong Kong to the London borough of Sutton. Photo: Handout
The Friendship Festival was held to welcome newcomers from Hong Kong to the London borough of Sutton. Photo: Handout
London district holds ‘friendship festival’ to welcome Hong Kong BN(O) immigrants, soothe local worries over influx

  • Volunteers rolling out red carpet for new arrivals hope to avoid backlash from local residents
  • Large number of new immigrants can spark tension over competition for schools, jobs, experts say

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 5:00am, 25 Sep, 2021

