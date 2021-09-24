The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP
The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Society

Nearly 2,000 flats planned as Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority targets 62-year-old tenements for wrecking ball

  • Authority estimates about HK$10 billion will be needed to rehouse and compensate 2,100 families in Kim Sin Lane tenement buildings
  • About 1,000 flats expected to be provided on Kim Sin Lane site by 2031, with another 830 on a pair of nearby government plots two years later

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:33pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP
The tenements on Kim Sin Lane were built more than 60 years ago. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE