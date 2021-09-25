Subdivided flats are mostly found in old tenement buildings that are poorly maintained. Photo: Sam Tsang
Average monthly rent per square foot for subdivided flats in Hong Kong ‘shockingly’ higher than that for private housing, survey finds
- Findings show average rent per square foot for such units on Hong Kong Island is most expensive at HK$52.60, with an extreme case hitting HK$91.70
- In contrast, corresponding figures for private flats are HK$40.70 on Hong Kong Island, HK$36.80 in Kowloon and HK$28.50 in the New Territories
Topic | Hong Kong housing
