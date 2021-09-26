Wong Ting-ting won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August. Photo: Reuters
Give Hongkongers sporting chance with more live broadcasts, city’s Olympians say
- Sports commissioner says government could consider making arrangements similar to purchase of Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games broadcasting rights for other events
- Hong Kong News-Expo museum opens ‘Going for Olympic Gold’ exhibition showcasing clips of local athletes during Tokyo Olympics
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Wong Ting-ting won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August. Photo: Reuters