Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (upper right, in blue) met with the city’s delegation of athletes to the National Games on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong making broadcast bid for 2022 Asian Games, Carrie Lam says, with Paris Olympics likely next in line
- Move to land TV rights for next year’s Games in Hangzhou follows city’s unprecedented purchase of Tokyo Olympics rights in May
- But dismay over funding issues expressed by local athletes dampens chief executive’s weekend trip to Shaanxi province for 14th National Games
Topic | 2021 National Games of China
