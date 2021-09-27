The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong legislator ‘wrong’ in seeking to scale back protection of Victoria Harbour so more reclamation can go ahead, concern group says

  • Lawmaker is putting forward a bill that would significantly reduce the area covered by the Protection of the Harbour Ordinance
  • But the organisation that proposed the ordinance notes reclamation can still go ahead along the shore and the law merely ensures it is properly regulated

Topic |   Conservation
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:29pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung
The Legislative Council is set to discuss a private bill seeking to ease restrictions on reclamation in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE