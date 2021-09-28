The Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market is a hive of activity as the rest of the city sleeps. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fruit merchants slam ‘one-sided proposal’ to move wholesale market, saying they have not been consulted
- Vendors only found out about proposal for Yau Ma Tei landmark when Urban Renewal Authority submitted a paper to legislature last week, association chief says
- Development chief says URA study ‘very much a vision’ and that further consultation will be carried out
Topic | Urban planning
