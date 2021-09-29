RTHK staff have been issued with a new set of editorial guidelines. Photo: May Tse RTHK staff have been issued with a new set of editorial guidelines. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong journalists at public broadcaster RTHK told they must uphold ‘constitutional order’ in new set of editorial guidelines

  • New directives require staff to follow clear boundaries and obligations on safeguarding national security and cultivating national identity
  • Analyst says guidelines set out ‘red lines’ and are designed to ‘re-educate staff about the identity of RTHK as a government unit’

Jeffie Lam and Denise Tsang

Updated: 4:26pm, 29 Sep, 2021

