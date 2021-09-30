Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong freezes domestic helper wages for second straight year, officials point to coronavirus-hit economy as a factor for denying pay rise

  • Minimum wage for foreign domestic workers to remain at HK$4,630 a month following annual government review, though food allowance is increasing
  • Officials says affordability issues for households amid the coronavirus crisis was main factor in keeping wage level the same

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:01pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE