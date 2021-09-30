Hong Kong’s domestic helpers last received a pay rise in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong freezes domestic helper wages for second straight year, officials point to coronavirus-hit economy as a factor for denying pay rise
- Minimum wage for foreign domestic workers to remain at HK$4,630 a month following annual government review, though food allowance is increasing
- Officials says affordability issues for households amid the coronavirus crisis was main factor in keeping wage level the same
