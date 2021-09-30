The group is leasing two lots close to Kam Sheung Road MTR station from the government and Henderson Land Development at a nominal rent for seven years. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong group gets green light to build 1,020 transitional homes for low-income families, in bid to fix city’s housing crisis
- New Territories Association of Societies (Community Services) Foundation given approval, HK$576 million funding for Yuen Long project totalling 17 hectares
- Units can accommodate 2,750 people, with first batch expected to be completed in mid-2023 and second phase a year later
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The group is leasing two lots close to Kam Sheung Road MTR station from the government and Henderson Land Development at a nominal rent for seven years. Photo: Nora Tam