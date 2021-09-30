Organisers originally expected the event to generate about HK$1 billion for the local economy. Photo: Getty Images
International backers of Gay Games confident Hong Kong event will go ahead in 2023
- Federation of Gay Games envisions plenty of momentum arising out of the event when it is hosted by the financial hub
- The Games were originally slated for November 2022 but were postponed due to concerns over Covid-19 travel restrictions
Topic | Hong Kong Gay Games 2022
