Hong Kong / Society

Insulted, humiliated, shunned: Hong Kong’s mainland Chinese immigrants face unending discrimination in struggle to feel at home, survey shows

  • Even those who learn Cantonese say their mainland accent is enough for Hongkongers to shun them
  • Discrimination makes it hard for mainlanders to assimilate, affects mental health, experts say

Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:41am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland immigrant Mr Wei sits in his subdivided flat in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
