Hong Kong top cop Raymond Siu tells Yonden Lhatoo about challenges of policing after protests

Talking Post: SCMP launches signature video chat show, providing inside story from newsmakers, celebrities and opinion leaders

  • Each 20-minute episode will feature conversations that cover everything from current affairs and politics to entertainment and lifestyle
  • First segment, released on Saturday, showcases a candid discussion with Hong Kong police chief Raymond Siu

