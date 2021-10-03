An advocacy group has called on the city’s leader to do more to protect residents of subdivided flats and cage homes ahead of her policy address. Photo: Xiaomei Chen An advocacy group has called on the city’s leader to do more to protect residents of subdivided flats and cage homes ahead of her policy address. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong advocacy group calls on city leader to commit ‘extra resources’ to solving housing crisis ahead of policy address

  • The Society for Community Organisation says stricter rent controls, among other things, are needed to protect residents of subdivided flats
  • The calls for action come as pressure mounts from both Beijing and the pro-establishment camp for city leader Carrie Lam to tackle the city’s housing woes

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 5:31pm, 3 Oct, 2021

