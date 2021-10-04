Hong Kong’s over-60 population is expected to reach 3.2 million by 2051. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Housing Society designs flats for city’s ageing population – barrier-free, easily adaptable as occupants become frail
- Features for wheelchair access, easy renovations will let people remain in flats as they age
- Housing NGO has mock-ups of elderly-friendly homes, begins building them in some projects
