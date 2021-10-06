About 50,000 elderly residents under the Old Age Living Allowance scheme stand to benefit from a higher cash subsidy, according to measures outlined in Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam policy address: cash subsidy boost for elderly, HK$32.9 billion to close pension system loophole among social safety net measures
- Those under the Old Age Living Allowance scheme set to receive HK$3,815 per month from second half of 2022, with the current two payments combined into one subsidy
- ‘Offsetting mechanism’ under Mandatory Provident Fund to be abolished from 2025; move welcomed by blue-collar workers, NGO deputy chief says
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
About 50,000 elderly residents under the Old Age Living Allowance scheme stand to benefit from a higher cash subsidy, according to measures outlined in Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong