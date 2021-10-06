Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader forecasts proposals will provide over 1 million homes in next three decades but no ‘quick fixes’ offered

  • Hong Kong faces a shortfall of 3,000 hectares of land for housing, economic and recreational developments over the next three decades, Carrie Lam says
  • Proposed Northern Metropolis near the border with mainland China could provide up to 926,000 flats

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 11:37pm, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE