Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of land for housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong leader forecasts proposals will provide over 1 million homes in next three decades but no ‘quick fixes’ offered
- Hong Kong faces a shortfall of 3,000 hectares of land for housing, economic and recreational developments over the next three decades, Carrie Lam says
- Proposed Northern Metropolis near the border with mainland China could provide up to 926,000 flats
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
