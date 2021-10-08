The vast majority of small and medium-sized enterprises stand to benefit from the abolition of the so-called offsetting mechanism under the MPF. Photo: Sam Tsang The vast majority of small and medium-sized enterprises stand to benefit from the abolition of the so-called offsetting mechanism under the MPF. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

90 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs stand to benefit from abolition of MPF offsetting mechanism, welfare chief says

  • The changes will do away with a controversial practice in which employers are able to raid workers’ pensions to pay their severance
  • New government subsidies that will accompany the change will also make employers’ lives easier, officials say

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:24pm, 8 Oct, 2021

