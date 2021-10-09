A Hong Kong resident battles against the wind and rain while walking along the harbour front in Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong typhoon: buses, ferries suspended as Tropical Storm Lionrock edges closer to city; forecasters may lower No 8 warning in early afternoon
- Public services, including Covid-19 vaccination centres and outpatient clinics suspended
- Storm about 550km southwest of Hong Kong heading northwest through Hainan Island to Beibu Wan in southwest China
Topic | Hong Kong weather
