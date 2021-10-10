Among the thousands of Hongkongers leaving the city for Britain are a handful of older, single people determined to make a new life. Photo: AFP Among the thousands of Hongkongers leaving the city for Britain are a handful of older, single people determined to make a new life. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s older, single emigrants not letting age stand in way of new life in Britain

  • Small number of solo emigrants cope with loneliness, uncertainty as they settle into new lives
  • Some brush up on English to improve chances of landing jobs, others ready to retire in Britain

Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:00am, 10 Oct, 2021

