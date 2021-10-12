People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Almost half of Hong Kong’s BN(O) migrants are still unemployed, struggle with language and workplace culture differences

  • New study finds only 18.5 per cent who moved to Britain under visa scheme had found full-time work for an employer as at end of August
  • But vast majority of survey participants aware that leaving Hong Kong behind would mean accepting a lower-paid job and changing industries

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Laura WestbrookFinbarr Bermingham
Laura Westbrook and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:19pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE