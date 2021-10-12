People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport. Almost 65,000 Hong Kong nationals have applied for the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Almost half of Hong Kong’s BN(O) migrants are still unemployed, struggle with language and workplace culture differences
- New study finds only 18.5 per cent who moved to Britain under visa scheme had found full-time work for an employer as at end of August
- But vast majority of survey participants aware that leaving Hong Kong behind would mean accepting a lower-paid job and changing industries
