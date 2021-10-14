Waiting times for public flats are now the longest they have been in more than 20 years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong housing chief says workforce boost needed to accelerate homes building after Carrie Lam demands progress
- Housing secretary to launch recruitment drive for private contractors to help push through public projects amid long waiting lists for flats
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has dialled up pressure on Housing Authority to build faster
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Waiting times for public flats are now the longest they have been in more than 20 years. Photo: Felix Wong