The government holds an oath-taking ceremony for district councillors. Photo: Handout
Ousted Hong Kong district councillor told to repay HK$110,000 in allowances to government
- Former Kowloon City district councillor Tony Kwok says he is considering seeking legal advice over the government’s ‘unreasonable’ move
- Home Affairs Department said it would not comment on individual cases but stressed it was acting in accordance with the law
