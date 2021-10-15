Actress Nicole Kidman films a scene in a Hong Kong market in August. Photo: AFP Actress Nicole Kidman films a scene in a Hong Kong market in August. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus Hong Kong: false reports of Nicole Kidman back filming TV show spark renewed debate over quarantine exemptions

  • Chinese-language media reports that actress has returned to finish shooting TV show following filming in August, when she was allowed to skip isolation
  • But official source says Kidman is not in Hong Kong, while government notes any exemptions are for a single stay only

Gigi ChoyDenise TsangElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:21am, 15 Oct, 2021

