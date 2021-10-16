Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee
Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Living in Hong Kong a struggle for mainland Chinese divorcees, widows who lack permit to be with children

  • Children are Hong Kong residents, but single parents from mainland don’t qualify for one-way permits
  • Authorities urged to help 3,000 to 5,000 families who have fallen between the cracks to improve lives

Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee
Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE