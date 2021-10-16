Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee
Living in Hong Kong a struggle for mainland Chinese divorcees, widows who lack permit to be with children
- Children are Hong Kong residents, but single parents from mainland don’t qualify for one-way permits
- Authorities urged to help 3,000 to 5,000 families who have fallen between the cracks to improve lives
Zhang Xionglian has been left in limbo since the death of her Hong Kong-born husband. Photo: Dickson Lee