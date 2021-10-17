Children rehearse for a coming benefit concert being put on by the Society for Community Organisation. Photo: May Tse
Underprivileged Hong Kong children to share stage with musical luminaries in coming benefit concert
- The event, put on by the Society for Community Organisation, is seeking to raise HK$1.2 million to fund the group’s work
- Part of that will go towards maintaining SoCO’s music and dance classes for poor Hong Kong children
