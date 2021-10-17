The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam
The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam
Poverty
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong needs poverty chief to help solve problems faced by city’s poor, says major trade unions group

  • Federation of Trade Unions calls for creation of commissioner for poverty to help low-income families
  • Existing system not working, says group, which also recommends new benchmark for calculating city’s poverty line

Topic |   Poverty
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:28pm, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam
The Federation of Trade Unions wants the Hong Kong government to take extra measures to tackle poverty in the city. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE