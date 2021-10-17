The Hong Kong Monetary Authority apologised on Sunday after its Faster Payment System crashed. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Monetary Authority apologises after electronic payment platform crashes on Sunday morning during system maintenance
- City’s de facto central bank says upgrade and relocation of Faster Payment System took longer than expected
- The online transaction system eventually came back up at 1pm
