A tram passes along Shau Kei Wan Road in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong landlords to get choice between redevelopment and renovation in new bottom-up approach to urban regeneration
- Urban Renewal Authority to roll out pilot scheme for 250 blocks built more than 30 years ago in Sai Wan Ho
- Landlords to be invited to take part in study which officials say is fine-tuned version of previous demand-led model
Topic | Hong Kong housing
