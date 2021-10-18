Kong Ha Wai Village will emerge in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam Kong Ha Wai Village will emerge in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam
Kong Ha Wai Village will emerge in Yuen Long. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s largest temporary homes project aims for ‘friendly and inclusive’ neighbourhood vibe

  • Kong Ha Wai Village will have facilities such as neighbourhood canteens and IT centres to help create a sense of community, project chief says
  • Spanning 480,000 sq ft, the 2,000 flats project is expected to provide homes for low-income families waiting a long time for public housing

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 11:04pm, 18 Oct, 2021

