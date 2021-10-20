Hong Kong’s housing minister says it could take up to 20 years to substantially reduce the waiting time for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong’s housing minister says it could take up to 20 years to substantially reduce the waiting time for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong minister says it could take 20 years before government meets its public housing target

  • Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan tells lawmakers that officials still aim to see applicants in a home within three years
  • But with people waiting almost double that for a home, Chan says it could take between 10 and 20 years to reduce the wait time

Jack Tsang

Updated: 2:24pm, 20 Oct, 2021

