Hong Kong’s housing minister says it could take up to 20 years to substantially reduce the waiting time for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong minister says it could take 20 years before government meets its public housing target
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan tells lawmakers that officials still aim to see applicants in a home within three years
- But with people waiting almost double that for a home, Chan says it could take between 10 and 20 years to reduce the wait time
Topic | Hong Kong housing
