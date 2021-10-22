China’s Rebel City, a Post documentary on the Hong Kong protests, has won another online journalism prize. Photo: SCMP
Post video series China’s Rebel City earns another top prize for coverage of Hong Kong protests with win at Online Journalism Awards
- No-holds-barred account of social chaos that pushed city to brink two years ago takes award in ‘Digital Video Storytelling, Series’ category
- Series encompasses complexity and ambivalence of so many other protests happening around world, judges say
