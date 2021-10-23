A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP
Next stop, dreamland: snoozing’s the main draw of Hong Kong bus tour that takes people on a 5-hour ride
- New tour offers ear plugs, sleep masks and silence, but many riders on inaugural trip stayed awake to take in the views
- ‘Sleep ride’ is travel agency owner’s gimmick to get locals out and about despite pandemic
Topic | City Weekend
A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP