A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP
A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Society

Next stop, dreamland: snoozing’s the main draw of Hong Kong bus tour that takes people on a 5-hour ride

  • New tour offers ear plugs, sleep masks and silence, but many riders on inaugural trip stayed awake to take in the views
  • ‘Sleep ride’ is travel agency owner’s gimmick to get locals out and about despite pandemic

Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:46am, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP
A passenger naps on the upper deck of a Hong Kong bus taking local tourists on a 76km, five-hour ride meant to lull them to sleep. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE