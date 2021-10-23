Shek Lei Playground in Kwai Chung in 1970, designed by American artist Paul Selinger. Photo: Information Services Department.
Hong Kong playgrounds weren’t always so boring, it’s time to get creative so children can explore, have fun, author says
- Whimsical Shek Lei Playground, long demolished, still evokes memories for children who played there
- Standard features such as slides, swings make for dull, cookie-cutter playgrounds across city
Topic | City Weekend
