Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So
Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong TVB chief Eric Tsang gets investor’s backing to lift station from despair, start turning out hit shows again

  • Taking over as general manager, veteran actor sets targets for comedies, original shows to pull in viewers of all ages
  • Tsang aims to capture the creative spirit behind Korean hit series Squid Game

Topic |   Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So
Eric Tsang is now general manager (content operations) of TVB. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE