Motorists can now keep an eye on citywide pump prices in real time following an upgrade to a Consumer Council app. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Consumer Council rolls out price tracker upgrades in digital revamp, with motorists offered real-time data for fuel

  • Price watch upgrades to Consumer Council’s online platforms will help shoppers make better decisions, according to watchdog
  • Online comparison of supermarket items made easier and motorists can now see petrol price fluctuations as they happen, the council says

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Oct, 2021

