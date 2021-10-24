Participants run through Admiralty during Sunday’s Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong marathon, first event of its kind since pandemic hit, marred by injuries, allegations of censorship
- The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon was also the first event of its kind since the implementation the national security law
- Several runners have complained they were told to cover up tattoos, logos and slogans or be banned from the race
