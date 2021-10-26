Homeless people shelter inside an underpass in Causeway Bay earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong Homeless people shelter inside an underpass in Causeway Bay earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Homeless people shelter inside an underpass in Causeway Bay earlier this week. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic has left hundreds of Hongkongers homeless, NGO survey finds

  • Some 500 homeless people say border closures upended their previous lifestyle of travelling between the city and mainland China to live and work
  • NGOs say government’s approach of simply driving street-sleepers away from public spaces is not addressing the problem

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:06pm, 26 Oct, 2021

