Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam poses with winners from the ninth annual Spirit of Hong Kong Awards on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Teen, academic, Red Cross volunteers among inspiring people recognised at Spirit of Hong Kong Awards

  • Annual event, co-organised by the Post and Sino Group, marks achievements of remarkable people in society
  • City leader Carrie Lam says the honoured heroes, as well as many other ordinary residents, have contributed to city’s recovery amid pandemic

Zoe Low
Updated: 9:00am, 28 Oct, 2021

