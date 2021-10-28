Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam poses with winners from the ninth annual Spirit of Hong Kong Awards on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Teen, academic, Red Cross volunteers among inspiring people recognised at Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
- Annual event, co-organised by the Post and Sino Group, marks achievements of remarkable people in society
- City leader Carrie Lam says the honoured heroes, as well as many other ordinary residents, have contributed to city’s recovery amid pandemic
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
