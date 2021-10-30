A frighteningly good effort to dress up in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Squid Game costumes all the rage for Hong Kong Halloween revellers in Lan Kwai Fong nightlife hub
- Thousands throng streets on night before Halloween, many dressed in elaborate costumes and drawing crowds of photo-takers
- Businesses revert to speciality attractions to pull in customers, rather than opting for discounts like last year, trade group says
Topic | Halloween
