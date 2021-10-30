Women comprise 54.3 per cent of Hong Kong’s population. Photo: Shutterstock Images Women comprise 54.3 per cent of Hong Kong’s population. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in ‘pro-child’ push for flexible employment for working mothers in public, private sectors

  • Chief executive says she has prioritised a ‘pro-child’ philosophy in social policy since she took the city’s top job in 2017
  • She says it is important to retain women in workforce while offering them better childcare support

Christy Leung
Updated: 12:52am, 31 Oct, 2021

