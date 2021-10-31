Complaints against Hong Kong property agents selling homes overseas have risen in the past year. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong property agents who sell homes overseas should be legally responsible for ensuring clients know the risks, says watchdog
- Consumer Council chairman Paul Lam says agents have responsibility to know the background of overseas developers
- Local agents that deal solely with property in other countries presently fall outside the authority of the city’s regulator
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
