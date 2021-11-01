(From left) Matthew Kwok and Raymond Yang, co-founders of Just Feel Hong Kong, and Henry Lee, CEO of Teach For Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So (From left) Matthew Kwok and Raymond Yang, co-founders of Just Feel Hong Kong, and Henry Lee, CEO of Teach For Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
(From left) Matthew Kwok and Raymond Yang, co-founders of Just Feel Hong Kong, and Henry Lee, CEO of Teach For Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong NGO using ‘social-emotional learning’ to help students improve mental health gets funding boost

  • Teach for Hong Kong project helps students better manage their emotions, interpersonal relationships through series of activities
  • Group will also use HK$400,000 grant from NGO Leadership Programme, sponsored by UBS and Post’s Operation Santa Claus

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Nov, 2021

