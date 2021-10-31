Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong
Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Pair of Northern Metropolis towns on fast track, Hong Kong development chief says after site visits

  • Kwu Tung North and Fanling North will provide public and private housing for about 188,000 residents, with the first batches moving in as soon as 2023
  • The process of levelling land for project in Kwu Tung North to be completed by mid-2022, development secretary Michael Wong says

Topic |   Northern Metropolis
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 6:38pm, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong
Development secretary Michael Wong recently visited the Kwu Tung North development zone (pictured), where land is being levelled for a major housing project. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE